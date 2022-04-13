Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after buying an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,497,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Gentex stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

