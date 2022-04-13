Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,672.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,672 ($34.82) and last traded at GBX 2,674 ($34.84), with a volume of 39389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,786 ($36.30).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,391.43 ($70.26).

The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,335.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

