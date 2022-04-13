GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIW opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. GigInternational1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.