Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

