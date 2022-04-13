Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,165 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

