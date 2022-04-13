Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.38

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.