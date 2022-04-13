Glanbia plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.9272 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
About Glanbia (Get Rating)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.