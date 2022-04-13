GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,790 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,790 ($23.33) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,789.60 ($23.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

