GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,789.60

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,789.60 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24), with a volume of 8946899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24).

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market cap of £90.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

