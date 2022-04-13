GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,789.60

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,789.60 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24), with a volume of 8946899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,783.80 ($23.24).
Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.37) to GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($21.86).
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market cap of £90.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,566.59.
In related news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).
About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.