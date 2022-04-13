Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.99

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 370006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several research analysts have commented on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

