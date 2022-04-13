GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.
About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)
