Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of GBLI opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
