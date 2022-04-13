Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

