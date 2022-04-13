Global Social Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $34,329.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,047,795 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

