Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GWHP traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 363,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,563. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.