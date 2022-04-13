Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

