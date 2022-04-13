Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 246.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

PFFV stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

