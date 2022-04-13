Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.