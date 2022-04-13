Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 219,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globus Maritime in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

