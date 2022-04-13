Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $15.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 59,191 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

