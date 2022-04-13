Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ELKMF remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.31.
About Gold Road Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.