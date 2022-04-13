Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ELKMF remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.31.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

