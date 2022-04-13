Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Down 4.8%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 50,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.92 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

About Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.