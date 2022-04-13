Goodfood Market (FOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.80 million.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.