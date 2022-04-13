Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

GT opened at $13.10 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

