Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Volume Tops $118,125.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $212,335.42 and $118,125.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Devery (EVE) traded up 87,464,104% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.30 or 0.02685072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104074 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.