Gpwm LLC Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 439,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

