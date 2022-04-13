Gpwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 14.8% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gpwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after buying an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares during the last quarter.
VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. 6,017,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,241. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.
