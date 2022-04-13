Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,386. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

