Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 60,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,009,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $576.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 603,317 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

