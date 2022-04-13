Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $73.75

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $71.01. Guardant Health shares last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 2,901 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after acquiring an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

