Guggenheim Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $5.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s previous close.

RUBY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

RUBY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,689,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

