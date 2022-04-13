GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.74 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $139.86 million and $26.74 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,944,502 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.