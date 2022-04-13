H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.88

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.79. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 4,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.68.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.