Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

