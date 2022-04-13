Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 6,879,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

