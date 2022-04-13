Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 49,255 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,255 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. 6,251,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,129. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

