Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $20.85 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,491 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.29.

FB stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.99. 19,211,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,130,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average of $289.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

