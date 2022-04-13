Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,165,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738,427 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

