Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.71. 741,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,959. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

