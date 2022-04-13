Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ingredion worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 69.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.49. 253,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,931. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

