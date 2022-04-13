Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $526.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.