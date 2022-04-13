Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EME traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 403,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.79 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

