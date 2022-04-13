Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of CACI International worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.12. 176,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average is $276.21.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

CACI International Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.