Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.50 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 14,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,423. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 323,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

