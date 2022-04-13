Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

