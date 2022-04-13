Hanetf Icav – Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF (LON:METP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hanetf Icav – Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.31). Hanetf Icav – Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF shares last traded at GBX 633.80 ($8.26), with a volume of 6,413 shares traded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanetf Icav - Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanetf Icav - Global Metaverse Equity Ucits ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.