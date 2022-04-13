Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,081 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Lincoln National by 61.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

