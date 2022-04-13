Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,218 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after buying an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

