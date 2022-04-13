Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 4,780 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,138 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.