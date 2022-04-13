Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

