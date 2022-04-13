Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

